Eganville – Fireworks are coming to the village on September 23, but they are not being set off by local firefighters.
The postponed Canada Day fireworks will be taking place in mid-September along the Bonnechere River but this year it won’t be the fire department lighting the fuses. Bonnechere Valley council agreed to pay a private company $2,825 to set off the explosives, using a surplus in fire department revenue to pay that cost. The revenue is what the department has received from billing other municipalities and the Ministry of Transportation. Just sending the township fire crews to fight the fire at Centennial Lake in Greater Madawaska was one of the reasons the township is expecting a surplus in revenue received this year and this single billing is more than the cost to pay the contractor for the firework show.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy brought up the issue at a committee meeting of council, saying there were hopes of having the fireworks on September 23 as part of a community event.
“On September 23rd, the Eganville and Area Community Development Group is planning a beer and wine tasting outside the museum,” she said.
The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. so the fireworks could be a great addition, she said.
“Wouldn’t it be great to have the fireworks go off at 9 as the event was wrapping up?” she asked.
However, when Fire Chief Darryl Wagner was approached about the date, he said the department has a commitment that night.
“There was a firefighter who was retiring and this has been in the works for quite some time – September 23 is written in stone,” he said.
The retirement party for the firefighter has been planned and it cannot be rescheduled at the venue location.
“I did reach out to a contractor today to see about what it would cost,” he said.
The township would provide the fireworks and the contractor the equipment and crew.
“Taxes in, $2,825,” he said.
“Anything in the budget left?” questioned Councillor Tracey Sanderson.
CAO Annette Gilchrist said there was money earmarked for kitchen renovations which could be made available.
Mayor Murphy said looking at the fire department revenue, $5,000 was budgeted and anticipated, however there has been a lot more revenue coming in. She said there has been over $17,000 so far. Chief Wagner said just sending the crews to Greater Madawaska was a big influx. As well there are more bills outstanding to the MTO.
“We are looking at $25,000, when we budgeted $5,000 (in revenue),” he said.
The mayor said usually she would never agree to a private contractor but when looking at the revenue available she was considering it.
Councillor Brent Patrick said he was in favour of hiring the contractor. “It makes sense since September 23 is a good follow up on that event,” he said. “It is an excellent partnership with the EACDG,” Mayor Murphy agreed.
Chief Wagner said he would recommend going with the fireworks contractor.
“We own the fireworks already and they have to be shot sooner rather than later and they can’t sit in storage,” Mayor Murphy said.
The private contactor supplies their own insurance and equipment, Chief Wagner said.
Councillor John Epps asked for clarification on the revenue stream and voiced some concerns.
“I can’t see how a fireworks display could enhance EACDG’s indoor wine tasting event,” he said.
“It is outdoor,” the mayor said.
“Nevertheless, I don’t see how it would enhance it that much,” he said.
“I don’t see the use of the fireworks at that time is something I would support,” he said. “I can’t see spending the $2,800 at this time.”
Councillor Tracey Sanderson said she was in favour and would like to see this done as a community event.
“It is a resident experience in having the event and having something to close it off with,” she said.
Chief Wagner said he had suggested the Labour Day weekend, but pointed out the firefighters in the department are quite young and have young families.
“A lot of times they are not available on long weekends,” he said.
“We have been kicking around dates,” he said, adding the fireworks need to be used.
The issue was discussed at EACDG and the idea of Labour Day was raised, but many people are leaving and closing up the cottage then, Mayor Murphy said.
Councillor Merv Buckwald said he would like to try this. “We might be so happy with it next year we are not even going to try doing it ourselves,” he said.
“If we don’t shoot them, that is $6,000 in taxpayer money,” Mayor Murphy said. Coun. Patrick said it is a good “plan B” since Canada Day this year was not a suitable time to set off the fireworks.