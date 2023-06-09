BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County paramedics Gloria Bowes and Judy Brookshaw should have been awarded their Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals in 2020; the COVID-19 pandemic meant the medals were delayed and the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs annual awards banquet for the past few years was cancelled. The medals arrived only recently.
With May 21-27 being Paramedic Services Week, Steve Schaus, chief of paramedic services, chose the June 1 meeting of Bruce County council to present the medals.
Brookshaw has been a paramedic with Bruce County since May 1999 and is currently a community paramedic based in Wiarton.
Bowes retired in February 2022, prior to which she was a paramedic in Kincardine and Walkerton since March 2004. Before that, she worked in Sioux Lookout.
In a press release, Schaus said, “We are thankful to have paramedics like Judy Brookshaw and Gloria Bowes serving our communities. It is a true honour for them to be recognized for their exemplary service and outstanding careers.”
“Thank you, paramedics Judy Brookshaw and Gloria Bowes, for your exemplary service to our region,” said Warden Chris Peabody. “Your Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medals are well deserved.”
The medal, created in 1994, “recognizes professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.”
Recipients must have completed 20 years of exemplary service, including at least 10 years of service in the performance of duties involving potential risk.
Paramedicine update
Bruce County’s paramedic services committee received an update on the paramedicine program.
It began in 2021 with two paramedics based in Walkerton as a program to support palliative care, especially on the peninsula, where there was a gap in service. Community paramedicine provides routine assessments and vital sign monitoring, in-person and virtually. The goal is to allow the elderly to age in place, with dignity and respect, while preserving health-care resources.
Today’s paramedicine program in Bruce County involves palliative care (assessments, pain and symptom management, MAID assistance), community care (wellness checks, assessment and vitals, remote care monitoring), clinics (located in highly populated areas, health assessment and education, connection to community services), 911 referrals (reviewing referrals and ensuring there was follow-up, connect to appropriate services), and outreach (COVID issues, supportive outreach services SOS, underhoused, mental health and addictions).
The program staffing has grown accordingly.
Walkerton has two community paramedics (CPs), one serving interior municipalities and one the lakeshore municipalities; a CP supervisor and a CP team assistant. Wiarton has a CP serving the northern municipalities. There are a total of eight full-time equialent positions, with 24 staff trained to be CPs.
CPs average 12-20 visits per day – four to six visits per CP per day, in-person and virtual.
Since the program began, 970 patients have been enrolled, with more than 500 currently active. Over 7,000 home visits have been completed, and more than 350 referrals to home and community support services.
The fleet of three EVs average $1,500 per month in fuel savings.
Among the highlights outlined in the update were the CP clinics. They’re part of an ongoing partnership between Bruce County and McMaster University department of family medicine, and currently run in Walkerton and Kincardine.
Another highlight is the remote care monitoring program, developed thanks to a successful one-time grant of $40,000 from Ontario Health. Sixty patients were enrolled between January and March 2023. The program has prevented a number of unnecessary hospital visits.
What comes next will likely include continued opportunities for community paramedicine locally and throughout the province – this will require stable, annual funding.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau commented, “This is an awesome program … keeping people out of hospital.” He further commented on “the great team we have on the ground in Bruce County.”