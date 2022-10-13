Northwestern Polytechnic has received a $657,000 boost for its micro-credential program.
The portfolio of micro-credential offerings will see “sizeable growth” due to the funding from the province announced late last month, says NWP.
“Micro-credentials are short-term, flexible learning programs designed to help students develop the specialized, job-ready skills they need to quickly re-skill or upskill in their careers or re-enter the workforce,” explains Vanessa Sheane, provost and vice president academic.
“This timely funding boost will enable us to expand our curriculum development and programming in this up-and-coming space.”
The school first began offering micro-credentials last winter when Horse Lake First Nation was looking for a way to train community members to better support the Clear Hills Youth Treatment Centre.
The first NWP micro-credential course was the Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) course, but it is expanding with plans to roll out new micro-credential courses as early as winter 2023.
NWP says students can expect new courses for Remote Piloted Aircraft, Bovine Ultrasound, Medical Office Administration, Electric Vehicle Service, Indigenous Health, Mental Health and Addiction, Master Electrician Certification, Materials Handler, and Animal Care Aide.
The micro-credential courses offer flexibility to students, Michelle Wallace, NWP Continuing Education associate dean, told Town & Country News in July.
“The reality is that people are working, they have families, they have all these other responsibilities as well, so having that flexibility to know that they can still pursue training in bite-sized pieces or with asynchronous delivery or all of those types of things make it a lot more attainable.”
The college previously only offered three micro-credential courses, the ELCC and one on Microsoft Word and Excel.
Carly McLeod, School of Business dean, said NWP is working with surrounding communities and industry experts to expand the micro-credential courses.
“It’s exciting to discover how this type of learning can empower students to seek out further qualifications and broaden their career paths.”
In August, the province announced it was investing $5.6 million into a pilot program to create dozens of new micro-credential opportunities across the province.
“By aligning micro-credential learning opportunities with Alberta’s priority industry sectors, we are helping industry develop the talent they need,” said the province.
The latest round of funding for NWP was announced Sept. 29.