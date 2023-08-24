The Lacombe Garden Club was hosted at the Strathmore High School greenhouse by Communities in Bloom, Aug. 15, for a tour of the developed facility.
Jennifer Neufeld, chair of Communities in Bloom, said the Lacombe High School Eco-Vision Club, and Strathmore Garden Club were also in attendance for the tour to learn about the greenhouse.
“It is kind of a meeting of like minds just to get together and have a tour of the space and hear the story that got us to where we are today, which started with Cole Hintz,” said Neufeld. “The Lacombe group wanted to do a tour and connected with Cole, and because I am involved with helping out watering here through Communities in Bloom, I thought that might be a great way to get our organization involved… and collaborate with other people.”
The building was completed in June 2022, and Strathmore High School students have since been working to build out both the interior and exterior of the facility.
Neufeld added that several school groups have been utilizing the greenhouse to explore and learn about horticulture.
“Lots of school groups come in through the school year and try planting things … there are lots of opportunities for different groups to be involved,” she said. “Earlier this spring, we did a permaculture design course that taught participants, which included students from the school as well as community members, and some of our members from Communities in Bloom, on how to connect elements within a space.”
This included topics such as materials for compost, utilizing space to collect rainwater, and improved utilization of existing plants and infrastructure.
The greenhouse is a space that is open for the community to use, and anyone who wishes to be a part of helping to maintain it or benefit from it is welcome.
“It is a great way to build community and produce food, which is also super important in our day and age of trying to figure out food security,” said Neufeld. “It is a unique space … and people can just come and enjoy it. It is available to the public to just come be here and connect.”
Those who are interested in setting up a tour or beginning a collaborative project are free to reach out to either Hintz at Strathmore High School, or Neufeld through Communities in Bloom at cibstrathmore@gmail.com.
Going forward, she added there is a goal for the school, as well as Communities in Bloom to increase rainwater harvesting off of the school, onsite sheds and portables, and other surfaces in order to begin decreasing water consumption.