Arpan Khanna was sworn in as Member of Parliament for Oxford last week following his victory in the June 2023 federal by-election. Nearly 300 Oxford residents, family, friends, and Ernie Hardeman, MPP, attended the historic ceremony in West Block on Parliament Hill. “I am honoured and grateful to be sworn in. My promise to the people of Oxford is this: I will champion our community. Whether you are a farmer, single parent, autoworker, or a newcomer to our riding, I will be a strong voice for our community values,” said Khanna. “I will do my best to represent Oxford in the House of Commons proudly,” he added.
Khanna said it was a moment he will never forget. “It was a very humbling experience. There were so many residents from Oxford there who drove nearly seven hours to be a part of it. I was told it was one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies Ottawa has ever seen. I wanted to reach out to residents so they could be a part of the moment. In Oxford County, these things don’t happen often whether it's federal or provincial. I was honoured to have so many people come out.” He added he was blown away by the love and trust of his supporters. “I am so grateful for everything.”
Despite not officially becoming a member of parliament until recently following his byelection victory on June 19, Khanna said he has spent the last two months working hard to get to know the riding better. “I have been travelling across Oxford County meeting folks from all walks of life whether business owners, farmers, or citizens, I’ve been knocking on doors to meet people and hear their concerns. My job is to take issues and concerns from my constituents to Ottawa, even those who didn’t vote for me.”
Khanna’s constituency office is now open and is located in the same location as former MP Dave Mackenzie on Huron Street in Woodstock. “We have hired some great staff who are here to serve the community. My number one criteria was to hire staff who believe in public service, believe in giving back. We have a very staff who are very focused on customer service.” He added there are a number of problems they can help with. “Any issues involving passports, employment insurance, Canada Revenue Agency, immigration, Canadian Pension Plan, disability, veteran affairs, anything that comes from a federal ministry. We are getting a lot of calls right now regarding CERB repayments.” Khanna said if people have any other concerns his office will be able to triage and get support elsewhere.
The 33-year-old plans to hold pop-up events across the county to provide opportunities to hear directly from constituents. “My team and I will come out to different parts of the riding. A lot of people feel Woodstock is a bit of a drive, so we’ll be setting something up in Tavistock to hear concerns and help people with any issues they are having.” One issue Khanna said he is passionate about is homelessness, something Woodstock is currently struggling with. “That is something I am very focused on, and I will potentially be bringing forward some solutions. I did meet with local mayors and community partners, but we may look at some sort of private members bill to support those needing help the most.” He added supporting farmers is also a priority.
Khanna is the eighth Member of Parliament to serve the federal riding of Oxford. The House of Commons is scheduled to resume Monday, September 18, something he is looking forward to. “I’m excited about it. Ottawa is where the nation’s decisions get made and I think it is important to have a grassroots voice and I think I bring that to the table. I’m not afraid to speak up, I’m not afraid to push back, and that’s what people want to see. People want to see that their public servant is serving them. Pierre (Poilievre) sees it the way I do, we are public servants. I work for the people of Oxford. They pay my salary, and they are my bosses.”