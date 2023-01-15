After multiple pandemic-prompted cancellations, the Lakefield Trail Stewardship Committee is bringing the PolarFest Night Hike back next month for the first time in three years.
The Night Hike, a long-running feature of Selwyn Township’s annual PolarFest, will be led by local biologists Sheila and Derek Potter on Feb. 3 — the festival’s kick-off day.
The pair — experienced outdoor educators who have led the Night Hike in the past — will guide participants along a stretch of the Lakefield Trail beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The evening hike will begin and end at the Marshland Centre in Lakefield.
The Potters will share their knowledge about wintertime in the outdoors and how both animals and plants adapt during the season.
The educational trek aims to engage hikers both young and old, Lakefield Trail Stewardship Committee chair Bruce Bellchambers told The Examiner.
“(Sheila) will be doing a lot of activities with the kids in attendance; getting them involved and everything,” said Bellchambers, adding that the hike will be filled with nature facts and a question-and-answer session.
“After the hike participants will be treated to marshmallows, cookies and hot apple cider as they warm around a crackling fire,” Bellchambers said.
Pre-pandemic, Bellchambers said the Night Hike regularly brought in 100 participants each year.
Bellchambers is excited to usher the Night Hike back to PolarFest post-pandemic.
“I think the community is enjoying getting back to almost normal. It’s nice not being governed by COVID,” he said.
PolarFest, Selwyn Township’s weekend family winter festival, runs from Feb. 3 to 5.
The festival was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned in a scaled back form last year.
For PolarFest 2023, the Night Hike isn’t the only event returning to the lineup. The popular BEL Rotary Club polar plunge is back, the first live in-person dip since the pandemic began.
A variety of events will be held at different sites within the Selwyn Township over the weekend festival, kicking off with a fireworks display Feb. 3, beginning at 6:30 p.m. lakeside at the Chemong Lodge in Bridgenorth.
A snowman-building challenge, candlelight skate, ice carvings, public skating, youth shinny and lake curling will also be featured during the festival.
On Wednesday, Enbridge Gas announced it is joining PolarFest’s long list of sponsors.
Enbridge Gas, Canada’s largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company, will act as the festival’s presenting sponsor, providing $2,000.
It’s the first time Enbridge is sponsoring the festival.