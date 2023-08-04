BRUCE COUNTY – Sab Shinwari of Walkerton has a jump start on his career goal, and he couldn’t be more pleased.
“I’ve always wanted to detail cars,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion for cars, for helping people keep their cars clean. It’s something I’d like to do in the future, if I get busy enough.
“I do hope to pursue it. I love doing this stuff.”
Shinwari said he thinks the Summer Company program “is great.” It helps build businesses in the community and helps young people understand how a business operates.
The mentorship component of the program is something that appeals to him – people taking the opportunity to help support young people with their careers.
Shinwari is a Grade 12 student at Sacred Heart High School. He said he plans to study business at university when he completes high school.
Walkerton Auto Detailing can be reached via Facebook and Instagram. Shinwari said he’s also distributed flyers.
Shinwari is one of five students who are now running their own businesses through the Summer Company program.
A county press release stated the program “offers aspiring entrepreneurs, aged 15 to 29, a unique opportunity to kickstart and operate their own summer businesses. Each of the five driven business owners are awarded a $3,000 microgrant, comprehensive business training and invaluable mentorship.”
Jeff Loney, Bruce County manager of economic development, said, “Congratulations to the young entrepreneurs who took the leap into business ownership through the Summer Company program. The program provides invaluable experiences and learning opportunities. It’s one way we foster a culture of youth entrepreneurship and encourage the growth of small businesses.”
The Summer Company program, primarily funded by the province under the mentorship of Bruce County economic development, serves as a catalyst for young people to start their entrepreneurial journey and provides them with the necessary tools for success.
Since its inception in 2017, the Summer Company program has played an important role in supporting and funding 28 youth entrepreneurs in Bruce County. The program paves the way for local students to explore their passions, gain real-world business experience, and contribute to the entrepreneurial landscape of Bruce County.
This year’s young entrepreneurs and their businesses are:
- Benjamin Brewer – DoggyDate – Point Clark
- Fox Turcotte - FoxTales Productions - Port Elgin
- Sab Shinwari – Walkerton Auto Detailing – Walkerton
- Carter Snobelen– Huron Hydroblast – Ripley
- Teghan Kauk – Kauk Pressure Washing – Walkerton