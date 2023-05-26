NORTH HURON – In what first appeared to be a duplication of the discussion held at the last North Huron council meeting, the Pride discussion was back on the agenda at the May 15 meeting, this time to address the requests.
The motion was to approve the request to fly the flag and declare June as Pride Month.
A conversation unfolded between Reeve Paul Heffer and Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer at the beginning of the discussion after Heffer declared his personal opinion about the request, after introducing the agenda item to council.
“I cannot support this motion,” said Heffer. “I believe our municipal property should be represented by our civic flags, for federal, provincial and municipal. I believe these flags represent all of us.”
Falconer asked if Heffer’s remarks meant that the reeve did not support the current council’s bylaw, which was updated last year.
“It’s already a bylaw, correct?” Falconer asked, questioning the protocol. “Isn’t council supposed to, once a bylaw is enacted, support that bylaw?”
Heffer responded that a recorded vote had been called for, and everybody has a vote.
Falconer again questioned the reeve, asking if he was rejecting one of North Huron’s bylaws. Heffer responded, “Yes,” saying something unintelligible afterwards.
“Is that not against the code of conduct,” Falconer continued. “You can have an opinion …but you’re saying that as reeve, you don’t support a bylaw that you voted on in past council.”
Falconer’s questions fell unanswered to the floor as Clerk Carson Lamb took control of the meeting and asked for the requested recorded vote.
Both motions passed, with Heffer being the only no-vote.
Coun. Chris Palmer was absent from this meeting.