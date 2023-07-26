HAZEL HILL – Construction of accessible walkways and a viewing platform at the Commercial Cable building site in Hazel Hill began last week.
For years, area residents tried to save the iconic building, but eventually the obstacles and the state of disrepair proved too great; the building was demolished in 2017, leaving only the granite foundation.
This summer, through funding provided from ACOA and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), what remains of the building will be augmented to preserve the site and allow visitors to walk through history.
The Commercial Cable building, constructed in 1888, was on the receiving end of communications from Europe and was the first station in mainland North America to receive important messages, such as news of the sinking of the Titanic and the end of the First World War. The presence of the Commercial Cable Company in Hazel Hill was culturally significant as well, bringing skilled workers and their families to the area.
According to the Historic Places Canada website, “Hazel Hill was one of the few planned ‘white collar’ communities in North America. To support its highly educated workforce, the Commercial Cable Company not only built its employees new and stylish homes, but amenities such as a tennis court, cricket field, curling rink, and a manager’s home complete with a ballroom.”
This history will be reflected in panels erected on the site, MODG’s Director of Public Works Glen Avery told The Journal on July 25.
Speaking to the elements of the project, Avery said, “We were left with the foundation of cut granite. We will be cleaning up the stone and then we’ve designed this walking path throughout the building that resembles a spool of cable wire and then we’ll have interpretive panels.”
In addition, there will be a cantilevered deck that overhangs the foundation and a new parking area.
The project, with a budgeted cost of $215,700, is expected to be completed by the end of September.