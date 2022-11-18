This translation is part of a new initiative to provide content to our Chinese readers. You can find the English version, written by reporter Jay Gutteridge at https://www.yorkregion.com/whatson-story/10762640-dine-safe-york-richmond-hill-restaurant-temporarily-closed-for-pest-problem/.
公共衛生檢查員勒令約克地區的一家中餐館暫停營業，理由是該餐廳違反了安省《健康保護和促進法》的相關條例，具體如下：
雅軒Elegance Dim Sum Cuisine，地址5 — 9425 Leslie St.，該餐廳於 11 月 11 日被勒令停業，原因是其運作方式無法避免囓齒動物或害蟲的侵入。不過僅一天過後，也就是11月12日，該餐廳經過重新檢查，被允許重新開業。
請註意，處罰並不代表餐館的衛生檢查不合格，他們仍然有機會通過整頓，並通過衛生檢查後重新或繼續營業。
想知道更多？
YorkSafe 檢查項目的網站請訪問 york.ca/yorksafe， 它旨在向公眾提供有關檢查約克地區食品場所、沙龍、水療中心、日託中心和娛樂水上設施的信息。
您還可以致電 1-800-361-5653、TTY 1-866-512-6228 或訪問 york.ca/foodsafety 聯繫 York Region Health Connection，了解有關食品場所公示系統、YorkSafe 報告、健康飲食或任何其他與健康相關的話題。