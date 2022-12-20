Seven residents of Ritchot and Niverville were honored to receive the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award this month.
Honorees include local mayors Chris Ewen and Myron Dyck, Ritchot councillor Janine Boulanger, as well as a selection of community champions including Shaun Crew of Ste. Agathe and Shirley Hoult, Libby Hanna, and Gordon Daman of Niverville.
“I am pleased to announce that these members of our constituency are to be recipients of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award,” says Ron Schuler, MLA for Springfield-Ritchot. “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals are just one way in which we can give back to the people who have made these communities a better place to live.”
The Platinum Jubilee medals were created in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year since her accession to the throne, which began on February 6, 2022—and ended, of course, with her death in September.
One thousand recipients across Manitoba have been bestowed with the honor of receiving a medal this year at ceremonies held throughout the province.
Nominees for these awards are recognized for the contributions they’ve made to Manitoba with a strong focus being placed on community mindedness, service, and reconciliation.
Schuler says that Mayor Ewen seemed an obvious candidate due to his commitment to always finding ways to better the lives of Ritchot residents.
“He is dedicated to his community and works hard to see the best results for them,” says Schuler.
Similarly, Mayor Dyck was lauded for the part he’s played in Niverville’s rapid and progressive growth.
“Under his leadership, Niverville has expanded greatly, becoming the fastest growing municipality in Manitoba and the fifth fastest growing municipality in Canada,” Schuler says.
As councillor of Ritchot for the past five years and president of the Grande Pointe Homeowner’s Association, Boulanger was recognized for her tireless volunteerism and advocacy for the people she represents.
“She is always active in the community and looking for different ways in which she can help the people of Ritchot,” says Schuler.
Shaun Crew received special mention as a pillar in the Manitoba business community.
“He has gained entrepreneurial success and used that success to help benefit the RM of Ritchot,” Schuler says. “He has dedicated his time to volunteering and serving his community through various boards. He is the true definition of a Manitoban success story.”
Hoult, Hanna, and Daman were all recognized for their long-term dedication as volunteers in their community.
Hoult has poured years into serving on the Niverville Communities in Bloom board, ensuring that the community is an attractive place to live. She’s been a member of the local Chamber of Commerce and sat on the board of the Growing Minds daycare.
For Hanna, decades of service have gone into local sports initiatives such as Clippers Hockey and ringette clubs. She’s been chairperson of the Niverville Credit Union board and spent time on the Providence University College board of governors.
Finally, Daman will be remembered by many for his roles as town councillor and eventually mayor from 1998 to 2006. He is also no stranger to community championing, evidenced by his work in helping establish the community’s unique aging-in-place model of the Niverville Heritage Centre.
“Wherever she can, Shirley has been an active force in making the community of Niverville a better place,” Schuler says. “[Libby] was one of the driving forces behind the Niverville Community Resource and Recreation Centre committee. This deep involvement in the community is why she was nominated… I am especially thankful for Gordon’s help with the wastewater treatment facility… He more than deserves the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.”