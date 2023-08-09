Town of Strathmore Coun. Jason Montgomery has been charged with sexual assault, publication of an intimate image without consent, extortion, and criminal harassment.
A publication ban protecting the identity of the alleged victim is in place. A document relating to the victim’s status which was anonymously posted to a public Facebook group, Tuesday, Aug. 1, was removed minutes following publication.
The Town of Strathmore released a written statement, also to Facebook, Aug. 2, indicating its awareness regarding the charges against Montgomery.
“The town has been made aware that there are charges against Councillor Jason Montgomery. The town must respect the judicial process and let it run its course, including respecting the publication ban that the court has issued in this matter,” the statement read. “The town has received inquiries regarding the eligibility of the Councillor. Councillor eligibility is governed by provincial legislation, specifically the Local Authorities Election Act (Sections 21 and 22) and the Municipal Government Act (Section 174).”
The statement concluded, adding the town is unavailable to comment further on the matter.
Applicable mentions in this context from the Municipal Government Act, Section 174, Subsection E, state Montgomery may be disqualified as a councillor if he is convicted of an offense punishable by imprisonment for five or more years, or if he is deemed guilty of an offense(s) under Section 123, 124, and/or 125 of the Criminal Code of Canada.
Sections 123, 124, and 125 of the Criminal Code of Canada do not apply to the offenses Montgomery is accused of, therefore removal from service on council will be applicable should he be convicted for imprisonment for five or more years.
The Local Authorities Election Act Sections 21 and 22 describe ineligibility for nomination to become a councillor.
In regards to the Municipal Government Act, Montogmery would be restricted from re-election if he is declared disqualified by a judge to hold the office of a councillor, as noted in Section 24(1), Subsection B.
Montgomery is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court next on Aug. 15. Court sessions on that day will begin opening at 9:30 a.m.
The Strathmore Times has requested a search for information from the courts and has not yet received access to the relevant public documents