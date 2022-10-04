West Nipissing residents, on Wednesday, October 5th, feel free to leave a bag or box of non-perishable food in a visible location outside your door between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Students from École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité will stop by during those hours to collect the charitable bounty.
The donations go to the local food bank, to help families in need have a decent Thanksgiving dinner.
If your house is missed, and that bag or box of offerings remains, you can bring those donations to the school at 90 Main St. in Sturgeon Falls during school hours.
See related: Thanksgiving Food Drive in support of North Bay Food Bank
In Mattawa, students at École élémentaire catholique Élisabeth-Bruyère are conducting an internal clothing drive for a family newly arrived in the area from outside the country. The giving continues, as students in grades 2 to 4 at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Anne are proud to support the Mattawa clothing drive during the Thanksgiving season.
There’s no pickup at your door this time, Mattawa, so the Board encourages you to bring your unused threads directly to the school, located at 361 Brydges St. Donations will be accepted from today until Thursday, October 6th.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.