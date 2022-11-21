250 Clark in Powassan is the place to be this Saturday as the municipality hosts its fourth annual Handmade Christmas Market.
Events coordinator Kathie Hogan has lined up 45 vendors ready to sell their wares that day as people start thinking of Christmas purchases.
“We have vendors with steel-cut works, wood-working products, knitted and crocheted items, baked goods and other foods like maple syrup, honey and fudge,” Hogan said.
“That's just a small sample of what there will be. We have something for everyone including men and babies.”
Men and women are among the crafters.
Hogan said in the 250 Clark foyer the local firefighters will be selling the calendars they posed for earlier this year with the proceeds going to the municipality's outdoor ice rinks.
About 600 calendars were printed and Hogan says half of them have sold.
The foyer will also see local Iron Girl competitor Lynne Cyr selling reindeer food, which she prepared, with the sales going to the local food bank.
Hogan says Cyr also made Christmas night luminaries people can buy that serve as runway lights to help guide Santa's way to people's homes as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve.
Sales from the luminaries go to summer programs the municipality runs for children.
The Handmade Christmas Market will also serve breakfast from Willow Creek Coffee which has coffee, tea and some food.
Judith Harrington, the chef at Powassan's Highview Golf Course, will have lunch available for visitors.
Additionally, Wasi Chefs will provide frozen dinners but these need to be ordered in advance by Nov. 22 nd by sending an email to localwasichefs@gmail.com to place an order.
Click https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1010182053257615&set=a.951156555826832 to view the menu options.
One of the artisans taking part in the weekend event is Andrea Demedeiros who owns Dre Designs and specializes in wood-working.
Demedeiros hand-paints various phrases on wood she shapes in her shop with her tools.
She also paints portraits.
Right now she's begun working on pet ornaments.
“I take a photo of your pet and then hand paint it onto wood using acrylics,” she said.
Demedeiros has been involved in wood-working for about eight years.
“I've always wanted to be a carpenter,” she said.
“My husband builds homes and he showed me the ropes. Now I have my own tools and can do my own thing.”
Demedeiros will usually use pinewood in her projects.
But she also picks up wood from old homes or broken down barns and repurposes them into a finished piece.
Hogan says of Demedeiros that “she is the epitome of what we're trying to showcase in the building and that there is something for everbody.”
Hogan created the Handmade Christmas Market and it's become a premier event in the four short years that it's been around.
Although COVID changed how the market was rolled out during the pandemic, Hogan says it's back to its original format which is having all the vendors under one roof.
“During COVID we had the vendors at individual stores on Main Street, Trout Creek and the Alderdale General Store in Chisholm,” Hogan said.
“Each weekend for three weekends we had a different vendor at a different shop.”
Many of the artisans at this year's event are from the Powassan area.
However Hogan adds some are also from Burk's Falls, North Bay, Astorville and one person is coming up from Toronto.
“People are going to be overwhelmed with what there is to see,” she said.
“And if it's anything like it's been in the past, we will see hundreds of people coming in from the surrounding region taking in our Handmade Christmas Market.”
Admission is free. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.