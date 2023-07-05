Mattawa’s grass is growing strong, and the town is looking for someone to trim the blades. Bids remain open for the lawn maintenance contract, but close Friday, July 7, at noon.
This is the second round for calls. The municipality’s first call for proposals closed June 16th, “and we received one submission,” Paul Laperriere, the interim chief administrative officer explained. The contract last year was worth around $17,000 he added, and the bid that came in was considerably higher – over $40,000.
There was no bid from last year’s contractor. So, another call went out. Laperriere reminded council that it reserves the right to not accept bids, and added that the process has been very transparent, as the bid was opened at a public meeting.
What does the job entail? No cutting or maintenance before 7 a.m., and the contractor must supply all equipment, labour, fuel and everything needed to keep things trim. The contractor must also have insurance of at least two million dollars.
The contract runs from July 17 to October 1, 2023. If chosen, you’ll be responsible for keeping all municipal grass between two and five centimeters during those months.
Areas within Dufoe Park, Annie’s Park, Mattawa’s Conservation Island, and Timmins Park will all be in your beat. As will some sections at the Travel Information Centre, Mattawa Ballpark and the Arena, and Explorers Point and the Mattawa Museum.
There’s more. The Mattawa Municipal Office, the Cenotaph, sections of Mattawan and Bissett Streets, and portions of the Mattawa Waterworks on 400 Bissett Street.
The lift stations on Louis, Brook, Mattawan, Bissett, and McKenzie Streets also must be maintained. Pinehill Cemetery must be trimmed as well, and the town reminds you to take special care around those graves.
Best check the mower’s levels and prepare your bids. For more information on how to submit, visit the town’s website, or contact Paul Laperriere at cao@mattawa.ca.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.