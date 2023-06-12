The Halton Police has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a male believed to be responsible for a sexual assault in Oakville. The incident occurred on May 20, 2023, around 10:30 am near Sandpiper Road and Fourth Line.
According to police, the victim, an Oakville woman, was walking when an unidentified male suddenly grabbed her from behind. The violent encounter caused the victim to fall while the assailant swiftly fled. Fortunately, the victim did not sustain any physical injuries.
Despite immediate police response to the area, the male suspect could not be located. Police have described the suspect as a white male in his late 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing bright fluorescent green shorts, a grey top, and black running shoes. The suspect is noted to have a crew-cut hairstyle with dark hair.
The Halton Police emphasize that sexual assault encompasses any unwanted sexual contact or violation of a person's sexual integrity without consent. It ranges from non-consensual touching to acts involving penetration.