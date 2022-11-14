After more than two-and-half-years of waiting, Markham’s Milliken Mills Library is finally reopening on November 14.
“The Milliken Mills Library renovation project has optimized the library's workflow and efficiency, bringing it up to system standards. It has also enhanced the library's esthetics, improving the overall customer experience for everyone,” reads Markham Public Library’s news release issued on Nov. 9.
The community centre and library complex has been closed since March 2020, which frustrated many neighbourhood residents. Some of them reached out to the city of Markham and were told the facility would reopen in spring 2022. However, it was delayed again.
Yorkregion.com spoke to Diane Macklin, director and community engagement of Markham Public Library, earlier October. She said the delay was unfortunate as the renovations were complex but assured the public would see a positive difference after reopening.
According to its website, some highlights of the project and enhancements include:
1. Redesigned sorter room featuring a new, state-of-the-art automated sortation system,
2. Redesigned accessible entry featuring new washrooms with three universal and one accessible washroom,
3. Self-Service Material Return Unit for added customer convenience and they will automatically be issued a receipt for their returned items,
4. Manual drop box for easy 24/7 returns.
With files from Irene Wong.