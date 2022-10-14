BRUCE COUNTY – The county has taken a second look at how it plans to address growth in the new Official Plan, as a result of issues raised Brockton and other Bruce County municipalities.
The county’s planning committee received a report from Clair Dodds, the new director of planning and development, during the Oct. 6 meeting.
As discussed by planner Jack Van Dorp, the present Official Plan has outlived its usefulness. The new plan will help guide long-term growth development in the county to 2046.
In response to the Provincial Policy Statement, a regional approach to development and growth framed the new Official Plan.
Van Dorp touched on the “concerns raised by Brockton regarding its need for residential growth, as well as hamlets in the county.”
A number of comments have been received from both municipalities and members of the public.
The amendment being proposed is text-only at this point and focuses what kind of growth is expected. The locations, including maps, will come later in the process.
Consultants Robert Rappolt and Adam Fischer conducted the majority of the presentation.
Bruce County is enjoying growth at “an unprecedented rate – COVID was the great accelerator,” said Rappolt. The growth will be monitored and examined regularly, every five years.
The purpose of the amendment, said Fischer, “is to balance the provincial vision with local nuances.” While the overall forecast of growth patterns remains accurate, he said, a re-examination highlighted communities that expect to be constrained based on current development needs.
Each municipality in the county was re-examined. Brockton shows a residential shortfall in Walkerton. Even if the Minister’s Zoning Order goes through, there’ll still be shortfall. However, there’s a surplus of non-residential development land.
Another kind of development land was looked at – non-residential commercial. Walkerton also is constrained in commercial land.
The report indicated the Saugeen Shores settlement area constraints relate to employment and commercial lands, while Kincardine urban area constraints relate to employment lands. Sauble Beach, Tiverton, Mildmay, Lucknow, Ripley, Chesley, Paisley, Teeswater, and Tara may experience commercial land constraints.
County Coun. Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, said, “The OP amendment says the right things, but … if Saugeen Shores needs more commercial land, but the province says regionally there’s lots …”
The answer was that there’s opportunity for Saugeen Shores to expand.
“A scoped comprehensive review may be undertaken,” said Rappolt,
County Coun. Robert Buckle, South Bruce, commented that much of the growth in the OP is directed at towns, but “hamlets are not addressed.” And there are people who prefer the quality of life in a small community.
“I’m a little bit concerned,” he said.
Van Dorp said, “We’re trying to recognize the importance of hamlets.”
County Coun. Chris Peabody, Brockton, said, “Brockton is happy with the general direction of the amendments.” However, he noted Brockton “has no highway commercial land.”
After the committee heard from a member of the public about concerns over growth in a South Bruce Peninsula hamlet, Warden Janice Jackson, South Bruce Peninsula, noted that many hamlets have “quite a bit of inventory (of building lots) that are not buildable” because they’re on hazard land, for example.
County Coun. Milt McIver said he was “very interested in the discussion about hamlets, and I look forward to further information.”