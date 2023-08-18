BROCKTON – Council passed a motion to accept the planning report on rezoning a small parcel of land, to be conveyed to a land trust for conservation purposes. A bylaw will come before council at a later date.
As stated in the planning report presented by Benito Russo, the property is approximately 38.3 hectares in area; a 14.5-hectare section is being acquired by the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy Inc. and will be used to “maintain the woodlands and the natural heritage features in the southwest sector with the balance… used to recreate bobolink and meadowlark habitat.” The remainder of the property will continue to be rented to farmers in the area.
Russo stated that land division policies recognize the need for conservation.
Mayor Chris Peabody, who normally would have chaired this section of the meeting, declared a conflict; Coun. Carl Kuhnke conducted this part of the meeting.
Brockton building report shows numbers are up
The building report presented to council Aug. 8 showed a project value of $45,163,089.90 for 2023 as of the end of July. This compares to $31,578,350 for the same time period in 2022.
Among the permits issued were two for new houses ($350,000 and $990,000), and one for a new beef barn ($3 million).
Invoices issued for false alarms
The bylaw report presented to council on Aug. 8 showed that the number of false alarms to date is 24.
Warnings are issued for a first occurrence; after that, invoices are sent out. In one case, the invoice was for a seventh occurrence. The numbers for the past three months showed a total of four invoices were issued, for total fees of $2,000.
Complaints under municipal bylaws included parking and property standards. In all, there were 20 complaints between May and July 2023. Two were for swimming pool fencing. Swimming pool enclosure permits are required prior to installation. The municipality has specific guidelines and regulations for the installation of swimming pools.