BROCKTON – Despite beginning with the community still under COVID-19 restrictions, 2022 was the second biggest year on record for growth – $45-46 million in building permits, said Mayor Chris Peabody.
He noted that the residential and agricultural sectors “invested their finances and hopes in Brockton.”
The burst of growth that began in 2021 continued in 2022, and not just in property sales. The mayor noted one rental unit project is a go for Valleyside and Yonge in Walkerton, with several more rental projects on the horizon.
“Those rental units are needed for all our employers,” Peabody said. “There’s a huge shortage in Brockton of rental units for young people entering the job market.”
Downtown Walkerton is thriving, despite the challenges of COVID.
“I’m happy to say that downtown is completely full,” said Peabody, commenting on both the resilience of the business owners, and the way the people of the community “rallied to support them.”
He noted, “We emerged from COVID-19 restrictions in good shape. That’s good to see.”
In general, 2022 brought a series of what the mayor described as “great economic development stories” and steady growth in the agricultural sector. Peabody noted the agricultural sector has invested in modernizing and expanding their operations, with projects that included Schaus Land and Cattle Co., a Brockton-based agribusiness located in Elmwood, replacing their feedlot with a “massive new structure.”
In addition, there have been a lot of sales in the East Ridge Business Park. Peabody noted the addition of a welding shop, storage facility and United Rentals, as well as a number of local contractors who have bought land in the back part of the business park.
One project that has the potential to assist with the growth of agribusinesses in the hamlets is the province’s funding for expansion of natural gas infrastructure in Brockton.
“Epcor is moving the project along,” said Peabody.
However, he said he’s “quite concerned about the federal government’s plan to implement “a big increase” in the carbon tax.
“I’m not sure the carbon tax should go on what people use to heat their homes,” the mayor said. “(Heating fuel) is not a luxury.”
Roads
The year 2022 brought challenges in both supply shortages and cost overruns, said Peabody.
“These were challenges faced by all municipalities,” he said. “We’ll have to see if higher interest rates have an impact on that.”
The challenges go further than capital projects. Peabody explained that there are long delays in getting equipment like plows.
“We’re using pieces of equipment that are past their ‘best-before’ date; it’s worked out OK so far, but it’s going to be a long winter.”
Daycare
A major piece of good news came when the province signed on for the $10 per day program.
“Brockton has signed on with the program and staff are implementing it,” Peabody said. “That’s good news for parents.”
Recreation
“The Recreation Master Plan began in late 2022 and will be finished in early 2023,” said the mayor, who noted the population growth in the area, as well as the aging population.
“There’s a need for a good road map... I’m looking forward to that report (to council on Jan. 31).”
While the final date for public input on the survey has passed, there’s still an opportunity for people and user groups to have their say in the future of recreation of Brockton.
Administration
“The administrative team did a lot of work on the expansion in the East Ridge Business Park and the MZO (Minister’s Zoning Order),” said Peabody, who noted staff had to work with existing owners on closings on property, land sales and regulatory hurdles.
Although it didn’t happen until late in the year, council is back to in-person meetings in the county council chamber.
The return to in-person meetings happened in time for the inaugural meeting of the newly-elected council in November.
“We had a successful election,” said Peabody. He himself was acclaimed, as was Deputy Mayor James Lang. There was an election for the five councillors. Two members of the old council were re-elected to their positions – Kym Hutcheon and Tim Elphick, while three are new to council – Carl Kuhnke, Greg McLean and Mitch Clark.
“That’s four members of council in new positions,” Peabody said.