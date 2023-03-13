Winter came in late, but with a roar and not a whimper.
For the second Friday in a row, Niagara-on-the-Lake got the snow globe treatment from Old Man Winter.
Amid this week's blizzard, NOTL's emergency services were out in force to redirect traffic from a gas leak on Niagara Stone Road in Virgil.
NOTL Fire Chief Jay Plato said the fire department received the call about the leak at about 10:45 a.m.
Repair work took place just outside Regal Florist and Garden Centre and Niagara Stone Road was closed from Line 1 to Concession 4.
The NOTL fire department helped to direct traffic while workers from Enbridge Gas, which owns the line, repaired the break in the line.
The break was reported in an area currently under construction, but Plato could not confirm the exact cause of the problem.
When The Lake Report arrived just before noon, a crew of about four workers from Enbridge were on the scene working to fix the gas line just under the road’s surface.
A fire truck was blocking traffic from continuing down Niagara Stone Road toward the intersection with Line 1.
A NOTL firefighter said while the gas leaking out was hazardous, meters showed it wasn’t at a toxic level.
Had it been a hazardous leak, they would have evacuated the area, but in this instance, they were just there to help control traffic.
Traffic was redirected down Line 1 and Concession 4 while the repairs took place.
Plato told The Lake Report firefighters have not received many other calls due to the storm.