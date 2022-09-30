WALKERTON – Séan McCann (the Shantyman) treated an enthusiastic Victoria Jubilee Hall audience to a rousing set of sea shantys from his new album, Shantyman, and threw in some crowd favourites from his days with Great Big Sea.
People who know him only from his work with Great Big Sea may not have been aware of McCann’s incredibly powerful and clear voice. He showed the VJH crowd he was as comfortable singing acapella in the hall’s aisles as he was when playing his cherished guitar “Old Brown” or the bodhran (drum) – or with the audience singing along.
Although McCann teased the audience about being his “new band,” he’s clearly comfortable singing on his own, bringing a hint of bracing salty sea air with him, and a surprising kindness that translated into an instant rapport with his audience.
His performance in Walkerton was not his first – Great Big Sea performed many years ago at one of the Watershed concerts. This time, the venue was much more intimate and the crowd considerably smaller, but spirits were high and the enthusiasm was palpable. Everyone’s delighted to be out and about, now that the pandemic has abated.
“It took three years to arrange this,” McCann told the crowd. “But we got ‘er done!”
McCann is a founder of Great Big Sea and a recipient of the Order of Canada for his advocacy of people living with mental health and addiction issues. He makes no secret of his struggle with alcoholism, and describes his music as his medicine.
His performance at Victoria Jubilee Hall proved to be the ideal cure for the social isolation COVID-19 brought, and from which everyone has suffered.
The album Shantyman is, in many ways, the antidote to that isolation. It’s filled with rollicking songs meant to be sung at top volume, with a group of people delighted to be with each other. And with McCann steering the musical ship of the concert hall in Walkerton on Sept. 24, everyone in the audience certainly was. He richly deserved the standing ovation the crowd gave him.
The next show in Victoria Jubilee Hall’s 2022-23 season features The Wilkinsons on Oct. 22, 8 p.m. Contact VJH for information or tickets.