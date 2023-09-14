Two local teenagers were a part of Team Canada’s Under-18 bronze-medal winning team at the Pan-American Championships in Central America.
New Hamburg’s Callen Christner, Tavistock’s Justin Roth, and teammates downed Argentina 1-0 on Saturday, avenging an earlier 7-5 loss to the Argentines. Christner started on the mound and looked solid from the beginning when Argentina was pressing with a single to centre and then a walk. The Argentina runner stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, but Christner delivered two strikeouts to keep the game scoreless. He earned the win, giving up just two hits and eight strikeouts in eight innings. Canada scored the game’s only run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly.
In their last preliminary round game, Canada held on to defeat the United States 7-6 in an extra inning after letting a 5-0 lead slip away. They clinched third place and a berth in the bronze medal game with the win. With the third-place finish, Canada qualified for the 2023 WBSC U18 Men’s Softball World Cup, being held November 11 to 19 in Mexico. The Americans defeated Venezuela 6-1 to win gold.
While disappointed at not bringing home a title, Christner said he would have another shot. “Obviously, the goal was to win gold, but it still feels great to get bronze. There’s always another shot at it in Mexico.” The New Hamburg native saw a great deal of time on the mound in the tournament, something he said he didn’t expect. “It felt good they trusted me to pitch in important games. I didn’t think I was going to get a lot of innings, but I started pitching well in the exhibition games, and (the coaches) started to trust me a little more.” Cohen pitched a perfect game against host Columbia in game one, something he admitted didn’t hurt his playing time. The quality of ballplayers across the globe is incredibly high, something Christner said he now appreciates. “The hitters liked to slap the ball; there was a lot of bunting and small ball. The pitchers also threw with more spin on the ball, so it was definitely a lot different than what I am used to.”
The tournament was his first international experience, and what he learned will only make him a better pitcher. “It’s not about velocity. Any hitter from any other country can hit any speed. It’s where you can locate the ball and the spins you can put on it. That’s what I learned.” In terms of the overall experience with new teammates in a new country, Cohen said it was an incredible week. “It was easy to get along with everybody. We have the same interests, and a lot of guys play hockey. A lot of them play junior, college, or university hockey, so we had a lot of stuff in common outside of ball.” Christner said he still plans to try out for the juvenile hockey team in New Hamburg this month.
For Roth, it was also his first opportunity to participate internationally, something he said was an incredible experience. “It was tough for the team because we were put together so suddenly, but it was great to see us get better together during the tournament.” As far as his game during the week, Roth said he was more than content to play the role he did. “We had some hot hitters in the lineup, so my role was really to come in when needed, and pretty much every game, I came in as a pinch runner when I wasn’t playing. I did play second base in some of the exhibition games and started one game in the tournament.” He echoed Cohen’s thoughts on the small ball game and added it was a learning experience for him. “I learned a lot about how I can get better at the plate and on defense. The coaches were really good about that.” Roth said he’s excited about the world championships in Mexico and hopes he will be a part of that team. “The roster hasn’t been announced yet, but I am pretty sure they are looking at the same team. If I am going, it will be a great experience with even better competition.”
Aside from the sports experience, Roth said the trip to Columbia is something he will never forget. “Ten years down the road, I will look back, and it will be one of the highlights of what I have done so far. I will look back and be able to say I played ball in Columbia. That’s a pretty cool thing to be able to say.” He added the physical field wasn’t the greatest he’s played on, but the atmosphere was second to none. “The biggest change was the number of people who were there for every game. I don’t know the exact number, but it had to be 700 to 1000 for most of the games.” Roth, also a pretty good hockey goalie, is back at Brock University, where he plans on playing rec hockey but is committed to keeping ball at the forefront of his athletic career.