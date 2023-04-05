The Municipality of Calvin has entered into an agreement with the residents of Lauder and Boulter Townships for the provision of fire protection services. The last agreement, established with by-law No 565, expired on December 31st, 2022.
Council created a new agreement which covers 2023. The Municipality of Calvin Fire Department agreed to send out a minimum of one pumper, one tanker truck, and five fire fighters for initial response to all fire incidents in the designated fire area.
Calvin also agreed to provide fire service for the Canadian Ecology Centre, and this agreement is in effect until March, 2024.
As for the townships, the fire area covers buildings on McLaughlin Road, Flood Road, and on Stewarts Road. Sections of Highway 630 are also covered, including the southern boundary of Calvin to the boundary of Lauder Township “to ensure coverage for vehicle accidents, brush fires, water and ice rescue” municipal staff explained.
Both Lauder and Boulter are unincorporated townships, which put simply, means the township has no municipal government, and therefore no municipal services. If not for this agreement with Calvin, there would be no fire protection services save for what the individual owners could provide for themselves.
As such, there is a price for the service. Each household within the fire service area paid $95 last year, however that amount may rise this year when council and the Fire Chief set the 2023 fee. As for the Canadian Ecology Centre, it will pay $2,083 annually for the service.
