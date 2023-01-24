Winter storm featuring snow and rain heading to N.B.
Woodstock, Carleton County project to get 15-20 cm snow and 10-20 mm rain; heavy snow to the north and rain to the south
By Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Woodstock and Carleton County escaped the brunt of an early-week storm which passed over New Brunswick on Monday, Jan. 23, but the good fortune may not last.
Environment Canada projects a significant winter storm on Wednesday night and Thursday morning could potentially deliver 50 cm of snow in northern N.B. and 50 mm of rain to the south. The central regions, including Woodstock, will see less but still significant amounts of both.
Environment Canada meteorologist Jim Prime said current models show the storm, starting Wednesday evening, Jan 25, will deliver between 15 and 20 cm of snow to Woodstock and Carleton County before transitioning to rain Thursday morning. He said the region could see 10 to 20 mm of rain.
Prime said Carleton County could see a short period of freezing rain and ice pellets during the transition.
He said areas north of Carleton County, including Edmundston, Campbellton and Bathurst, will face mostly snow, with risks of 50 cm in some areas.
"There could be 50 cm, but at least 30 is almost guaranteed," he said.
Prime said the centre of the storm's centre would pass directly through New Brunswick, with warmer temperatures to the southeast and colder to the northwest.
He said most New Brunswickers should expect limited freezing rain, with Grand Falls, Boiestown and Miramichi facing the most prolonged periods during the transition.
Prime said the precipitation should end early Thursday, with temperatures rising above the freezing point on Thursday before falling to seasonal levels over Friday and the weekend.
He said some areas might experience scattered snow flurries.
The Jan. 23 storm delivered significant snowfall to areas south of Woodstock. Monday evening showed starkly different weather in communities as close as Nackawic and Woodstock.
Motorists leaving Woodstock in the early evening would travel on an almost bare pavement along Route 2, the Trans Canada Highway, until Meductic. From there, they ran into increasingly heavy snowfall as they neared Nackawic.
Prime said a heavy band of snow travelled between Woodstock and Nackawic, remaining stationary near Nackawic for an extended period.
Fredericton and Moncton experienced significantly higher levels of snow.