Two Harrison Park councillors were accused by an area resident of conflicts of interest and one of bribery at Wednesday’s meeting of council, which resulted in an early adjournment.
Jodi Miner, who owns a home in Onanole, said she felt compelled to speak at Wednesday’s meeting after what she allegedly witnessed at a previous council meeting on Nov. 9.
Miner claimed that at the meeting, Coun. Gloria Campbell solicited a bribe from someone who was applying for a short-term rental conditional-use permit, asking the applicant if they would donate to a golf tournament should the application be approved.
The conditional-use application in question was made by Tyler Plante, a Brandon-based businessman and realtor, who was seeking approval to run short-term rentals for his family’s cabin in the municipality.
According to video footage of the Nov. 9 meeting, after more than an hour of councillors asking questions and residents speaking both in favour and in opposition to the application, Campbell asks Plante: “If you were successful in getting this short-term rental, would you like to donate to the golf tournament?”
“Sure,” Plante responds with a chuckle. “I’ll donate anyway.”
Campbell then follows up by asking if he’s donated already, to which Plante repeats that he will donate anyway. The exchange, as seen on the recording of the meeting uploaded to YouTube, lasts approximately 12 seconds.
Miner sent an email to Chad Davies, chief administrative officer of the RM, the next day, expressing her disappointment in Campbell’s behaviour.
“I found it unethical and in conflict with the oath of office that Coun. Campbell requested a donation to a golf tournament from the applicant,” Miner said.
Miner also claimed to witness Campbell “laughing and carrying on” with the applicant after the meeting ended. The behaviour, Miner said, should require that Campbell recuse herself from future short-term rental application processes.
When she did not hear back from Davies, Miner attended a special meeting to hear applicants for short-term rentals on Nov. 15. After the hearing, she approached Davies in his office to ask if he received the email. Miner said Davies affirmed he had but added that it had not yet been discussed with Reeve Ian Drul, Campbell or other members of council.
“Davies indicated that it was not up to him or the reeve to eliminate Coun. Campbell from the vote, but rather for her to withdraw herself,” Miner said.
Coun. Steve Langston was also accused by Miner of a conflict of interest as the owner of short-term rentals.
The Sun located an Airbnb account for Langston and his wife Reghan listing two properties available to rent, one directly south of Onanole and the other southeast of the community.
“How is the owner of a short-term rental allowed to vote? This is clearly a conflict of interest,” Miner said, suggesting Langston should also recuse himself from future votes on such matters.
After she spoke with Davies, Miner said, she returned to the council room to speak with Drul and witnessed a “heated conversation” between Campbell and an unnamed community member.
“I specifically heard Coun. Campbell ask the community member where she lived. A response of ‘Countryside Estates’ was given, to which Coun. Campbell responded, ‘Yes, I know where that is, I have friends who live there, and I would vote against a short-term rental application in that residential area.’”
At this point in Miner’s allotted 15 minutes to speak during Wednesday’s meeting, just shy of five minutes, Drul interrupted to claim her allegations were “hearsay.” He claimed he didn’t observe any of the events she shared with council. Miner reminded Drul she had not used up her allocated 15 minutes.
While Miner opposes short-term rentals in residential areas, she said she felt compelled to share her story.
“Ignorance is no excuse. If you choose to run for council, it is expected that you’re well-versed in all municipal acts, codes of conduct, guidelines and procedures,” Miner said.
Following a lengthy break, Drul announced the council meeting would adjourn early and reconvene Dec. 14, owing to the need for council to obtain legal representation. Several members of council applauded, earning them a dressing-down from Drul.
“No clapping, please,” Drul said among audible laughter. “Nobody is happy here.”
The Sun’s request to speak to Drul and other councillors was denied. In a telephone interview late Wednesday afternoon, Drul said neither he nor anyone else on council could address Miner’s allegations before seeking legal counsel.
The Sun was unable to find contact information for Miner.