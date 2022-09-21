Hydro One serviced a power outage last weekend following a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Triple Bay Road and Highway 12 in Tay Township. OPP advised that it could take up to 24 hours to repair while traffic was diverted.
“On September 17 at approximately 2:15 p.m., 8,900 Hydro One customers, along with customers of two local utilities, experienced an outage caused by a motor vehicle accident,” responded Hydro One media relations to the incident.
“This motor vehicle accident caused significant damage resulting in a broken pole and several lines coming down across the highway.
“Additional crews including specialized teams and equipment were required in order to replace the 65 foot pole located in an off-road location and restring the entire line span in order to restore power to customers. Power was restored by 4 a.m. Sunday morning.”
Hydro One shared thanks to the patience and support of those involved in the outage.
“We want to thank our customers for their patience as our crews worked as quickly and as safely as possible to get the lights back on. We also want to thank the local OPP for their support along with our utility partners.”
For updates on Hydro One active and planned outages, visit the interactive map located on the Hydro One website.
A planned outage is scheduled for this Sunday in the early morning between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Blaine Osmond, communications coordinator for Newmarket-Tay Power Distribution Ltd.: “There is a planned outage this coming Sunday for four hours affecting Midland, Penetanguishene and Tiny.
“The good news is that it will occur overnight so it will affect less people.”