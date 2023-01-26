The consultation period is underway for a new leisure pathway adjacent to the Mercier Bridge and so far, so good, said the special projects coordinator for the company charged with surveying the community on the project.
“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback,” PlanIt Consulting and Communications special projects coordinator Maris Jacobs said. “We’ve heard from about 45 community members and some have had more pointed and more engaged feedback.”
Jacobs declined to say exactly what kind of feedback she had gotten, but admitted she was happy with the overall level of community engagement to this point in the consultation period.
“Obviously, we can’t discuss what kind of feedback we’ve gotten, but the amount’s been excellent. People have some strong opinions and they want to make their voices heard. We want them to be heard,” she said.
The consultation is being commissioned on behalf of the Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridge Incorporated, which is responsible for maintaining and developing the south portion of the bridge. The community will be surveyed through February 15 to gauge its interest in a proposed leisure pathway that JCCBI hopes will contribute to sustainable development.
The piece of land where the pathway is proposed to go is located between the Old Malone service road and the Mercier Bridge Highway 132 up-ramp.
Focus groups will be convened between now and February 15, Jacobs said, and consultation kiosks will be popping up at community events such as they did last Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at family free skating at the Kahnawake Sports Complex.
“We will also be at Kahnawake Survival School at some point,” Jacobs said, adding it’s hard to know exactly when and where kiosks will be up at press time.
“However, we will be letting people know as soon as we have booked space,” she said.
Anyone who hasn’t yet given their opinion but would like to do so can call Planit Communications at 514-971-8077. Those who would like to be part of focus groups can also indicate their interest that way, Jacobs added.