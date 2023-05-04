A series of upcoming events at the Humboldt and District Gallery will show people have to knit, crochet, or get into rug making.
"Harkening back to the old-time quilting and sewing bees, the Come Make With Us! series is a chance to get together and learn from one another’s skills," said a release from the gallery.
All participants will learn together with a series of programs focused on getting together and learning from one another’s skills. Everyone will get the chance to learn in small groups of four to five people, with one experienced person to guide the group.
"On May 4, we are knitting a dishcloth or potholder. On May 11, we are making a rag rug or a trivet from fabric scraps. On May 18, we are crocheting a coffee cup cozy," the gallery said.
One can sign up for one skill-sharing program, or all of them. All supplies are included, and the project can be completed at home if it's not finished during the workshop.
These programs do charge a fee and you must pre-register. Contact the Museum and Gallery for more information members.