MULGRAVE – Fireworks, and the rising cost of the light display, was on the table at the regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave on April 4.
Last year, the town donated $3,000 towards the cost of the annual Scotia Days festival fireworks display. After a discussion on cost of the display, councillors agreed to increase that funding to $5,000 this year.
During the open gallery session, a town resident asked if the fireworks display during Scotia Days would be part of the 100th anniversary celebration for the Town of Mulgrave.
Mayor Ron Chisholm said events to celebrate the anniversary would occur throughout the year, including larger fireworks display during Scotia Days, leading up to the opening of the town’s time capsule on the anniversary date Dec. 13.
Chisholm also said the budget for the town was being processed.