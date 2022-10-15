For those about to vote, the salute will happen Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Prestige Lakeside Resort.
The Nelson Municipal Election 2022 will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people who are eligible to vote, selecting one mayor and six city councillors, along with two trustees for the board of trustees for School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake).
The field was set on Sept. 9 when the candidate nominations were closed for the mayoral, councillor and school trustee races, with a five-way race for the mayor’s seat developing, including the incumbent and a long-time councillor.
Current mayor John Dooley and councillor Janice Morrison will vie for the city’s top elected position on Saturday, with three others in the mix for mayor: Tom Prior; Mike Zeabin; and John Buffery also on the ballot.
Only three current city councillors elected to let their name stand again for city council — Rik Logtenberg, Keith Page and Jesse Woodward — with some significant challengers for one of the six seats.
Brenton Raby and Kate Tait are part of a list of 10 candidates for city council, with familiar names such as Glenn Sutherland and Jesse Pineiro on the declaration list, along with Kyle Wilkinson, Leslie Payne and Ainsleah Hastings.
Nicole Charlwood, elected to council one year ago in May after Brittny Anderson stepped down to run for the provincial Nelson-Creston riding for the NDP, had chosen not to run again. Current city councillor Cal Renwick had announced publicly some time ago that he would not seek re-election.
The two candidates for the trustee seats on the next School District No. 8 (Kootenay Lake) board include Julie Bremner, Murray Shunter, Tricia Braun, Lesley Garlow, Kathy Krulitsky and Tamara Ziemer.
Incumbents Bill Maslechko and Sheri Walsh did not seek re-election.
Every four years general local elections are held in B.C.
For more election information, go to: https://www.nelson.ca/923/2022-General-Local-Election