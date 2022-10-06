After 27 years with Cinefest, Tammy Frick is leaving her role as executive director of the international film festival.
“Tammy has been instrumental to the development of not only Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, but to the creation of the arts and culture sector in Sudbury and Northern Ontario,” said president Marett McCulloch. “We cannot thank Tammy enough for her vital and tireless work over the last quarter century, bringing audiences together, creating lasting communities, and playing a significant role in the growth of our film and television production industries."
Frick will be moving on to a new role as the CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.
In addition to stepping down from the festival, she will also be resigning as associate executive director of Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION).
"We will truly miss Tammy, and wish her nothing but the best in her exciting new role at the Academy," said McCulloch.
Managing director Patrick O'Hearn, who has been with Cinefest for 17 years, will take over as interim executive director on Oct. 24. He will be associate interim executive director of CION.
"(O'Hearn) has worked with enthusiasm and care to provide a truly top-tier festival experience that audiences return to year-after-year,” said McCulloch. “We are thrilled to work with Patrick in his new role as Interim Executive Director, to continue to grow both Cinéfest and CION as organizations that serve the north and contribute to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sudbury."