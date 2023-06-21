TEMISKAMING SHORES - The Timiskaming Health Unit has rescheduled its annual Community Bike Festival to June 25.
Everyone is invited to come out to look over the available bicycles because the health unit is giving away free bicycles Sunday morning.
The original June 10 event was postponed because of poor air quality due to forest fires.
Anyone who is interested should come out early.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
This good start to summer will be taking place at 340 Armstrong Street North, New Liskeard, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"Dozens of bicycles of various sizes have been donated by community members," the health unit stated in a press release.
"Volunteers have checked each bike and repaired them to be safe and road-ready. Donated bikes are now ready for new homes and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. All bikes are free - there is no need to give a bike to receive one."
There will be several bike activities including a foodie bike, putting a little pedal power into the production of something to eat; a bike rodeo; a bike decorating booth with Open Studio Libre; and adult tricycles available from Le Centre de Santé Communautaire to try out for free, and available for rent on other days, said Timiskaming Health Unit public health promoter Erika Aelterman in a telephone interview.