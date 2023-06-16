Rescue volunteers are searching for a boat, not on the water, but on land. No one is in trouble this time, and it could be in someone’s driveway, accumulating dust.
Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU), a community-based volunteer emergency service that responds to rescue calls in western Lake Ontario from their base in Fifty Point, is on the lookout for a gently used boat to help with the training and practising of its South Shore Search and Rescue volunteers, and they’re hopeful a donation could come from the community.
Doug Mepham, GAMRU's south shore search and rescue unit leader, said while the group does have two boats, they're quite old and no longer perform as well as they should. A social media campaign to find possible candidates has been launched online, but they are yet to have any luck.
“We are just in the early stages of this (campaign) now. So we don't know what the uptake is going to be,” Mepham said. “We know it’s out there. It's a question of how do we find them and how do we inspire those people?”
The good news for the potential donor is that the group can issue a tax receipt equal to the fair market value of the donated boat as a federally registered charitable organization.
“We're asking people to think about maybe a boat that they haven't used for a while but is still good and seaworthy,” Mepham said. “With a chance for them to give that boat another life and for them to contribute to lifesaving on the water.”
Owen Evans, the group’s director of operations, said in a release the crew trains and practices on every situation they might encounter on the water, and the most common issue is the need to tow a boat and its crew to safety.
“To do that,” he said, “We need a second boat.”
The ideal match would be fibreglass or aluminum construction, 16 to 24 feet in length and with a working outboard. A boat with its own trailer would be a great asset, but it’s not required.
Though the team of more than 40 volunteers trains with other agencies like the Canadian Coast Guard, local police services and the group’s rescue boat, still, the “ease and convenience” of being able to train whenever necessary is a real benefit, Evans explained.
If there is a need to equip the boat with the necessary safety gear, electrical and cosmetic work, it can be done by the rescue crew.
“We also practice pumping the water from a sinking vessel, safely removing injured or ill victims from a vessel and lots of other critical procedures.”
Members of the community with a candidate to donate can contact the group via email to inquiries@gamru.ca.