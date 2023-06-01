Several Manitoba farmers interested in rotational grazing have been paired with experts across the province’s watershed districts in an effort to benefit producers and the health of the districts.
The Prairie Watersheds Climate Program, led by the Manitoba Association of Watershed Districts, has partnered with the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association (MFGA) to create a mentorship program whereby producers will develop grazing plans that are informed by better understanding of beneficial grazing management practices.
Gary Wasylowski, the Manitoba Association of Watershed District’s board chair, said working with the MFGA is an exciting partnership.
“MFGA has been a strong supporter within the Prairie Watersheds Climate Program (PWCP), and we look forward to their services being available to support Manitoba’s watershed districts in their delivery of the rotational grazing best management practices,” Wasylowski said.
The program provides funding incentives to producers who implement any of three eligible beneficial management practices into their operations. To qualify, these practices must be new or an expansion of an existing practice onto new acres.
Cover cropping, nutrient management and rotational grazing are the three beneficial management practices that are included.
Cover cropping, where cover crops are planted to protect the soil rather than for the purpose of being harvested, helps manage soil erosion, fertility and quality, as well as water, weeds, pests, disease, biodiversity and wildlife in an agroecosystem, which is an ecological system managed and shaped by humans.
Eligible practices for cover cropping in the program include the planting of fall and spring cover crops, full-season annual and/or perennial cover crops, and planning and technical assessments.
Nutrient management practices attempt to achieve optimal nutrient use for the best efficiency, crop yields, crop quality and economic returns possible with an eye to environmental concerns.
Properly managed fertilizers support cropping systems that provide economic, social and environmental benefits. On the other hand, poorly managed nutrient applications can decrease profitability and increase nutrient losses, potentially degrading water and air.
Eligible practices for nutrient management in the program include the use of polymer coated urea fertilizer (which slows the release of chemicals into the soil), the use of combined nitrification and urease inhibitors or dual inhibitors (which reduces nitrous oxide emissions), agronomic support for nitrogen management plans, soil testing, soil mapping, adding legumes to crop rotation (which improves nitrogen levels through a special bacteria), upgrading seeder equipment, the split application of fertilizer to improve nitrogen use, upgrading manure injection and incorporation equipment, and offsetting higher costs of synthetic fertilizer substitutes (such as manure and compost).
Rotational grazing, where livestock are moved to different portions of pasture from time to time, is designed to obtain the best return per acre through grazing while also managing the land for the future. The pasture is divided into cells or paddocks, and each paddock is intensively grazed for a short period, then allowed to rest and recover before being grazed again. Some of the benefits of rotational grazing include easier management through the use of paddocks, better grazing efficiency, the prevention of overgrazing, better livestock management through closer contact with the herd, sustained production and more, the Province of Manitoba’s agriculture website states.
Eligible rotational grazing practices for the program include installing fencing and watering systems to support a rotational grazing plan, improving pasture compositions by seeding legumes such as alfalfa or sainfoin, and the creation of a rotational grazing management plan.
PWCP provides up to $40 million in funding to support farmers in adopting beneficial management practices that store carbon and reduce greenhouse gases and provide other environmental benefits such as improved biodiversity and soil health. Activities such as outreach, education and training are supported to promote the adaption of the practices. Funding has been provided by the Agricultural Climate Solutions — On-Farm Climate Action Fund (OFCAF) from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. OFCAF is a $200-million, three-year fund (from 2021 to 2024) which funds 12 programs (including PWCP).
The MFGA’s grazing mentors all come from within the association’s network, being either board members or supporters. The group’s grazing plan approach will be organized by MFGA board alumnus Larry Wegner. Watershed districts may use the provided mentors list to connect farmers with available mentors. MFGA mentor services to watershed districts may include services such as one-on-one mentorship to answer entry level questions, watershed district support for application review as well as rotational grazing questions.
“All our farmers are very keen on grazing practices. They’re very keen on regenerative agriculture, and on adaptive management grazing, those types of grazing practices that really look at it from a holistic approach,” said Duncan Morrison, MFGA’s executive director.
Producers who work with the MFGA are also strongly motivated to share these practices with others, which makes them ideal mentors for the program, Morrison said.
“There’s a real spirit of mentoring, a real spirit of interactions and connectivity with the experienced grazers that have been doing it and have decades of experience,” Morrison said. “But even they are always learning, and they’re always adapting and there’s always something to share with someone that’s new.”
The MFGA is excited about being able to provide mentors to work with producers within the PWCP, MFGA chair Lawrence Knockaert said.
“Many of the leaders on our MFGA board and among our grazing mentors are leaders on grazing and regenerative agriculture practices and fully understand what needs to be discussed around grazing plans.”
Morrison hopes eligible producers will be excited to sign up for the mentorship program, since it will benefit so many different avenues of the agriculture industry and the environment.
“Our people can really help because they’ve been through that grazing plan process,” he said. “They really want to help people have the best chance for success.”