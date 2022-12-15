The County of Stettler Municipal Planning Commission (MPC) approved a development permit for a manufactured home that was already moved onto the property by the applicants. The decision was made at the Nov. 23 regular commission meeting.
The MPC is comprised of members of county council and is chaired by James Nibourg.
County planner Rich Fitzgerald presented an application from Kent and Lakota Anderson for a development permit to place a manufactured home or trailer on property located at NE-10-41-18-W4M which was required by the municipality because the trailer is more than 10 years old.
“The owner of the property has an approved subdivision on the SW-10-41-18-W4, however, that subdivision has not been finalized as of the time of this application,” stated Fitzgerald in the agenda memo.
“The applicant for this permit is proposing to place a manufactured home (2005 model 76 foot x 16 foot) on the newly created parcel.
“The proposed location of the manufactured home exceeds all minimum setback requirements of the agricultural district, within the boundaries of the proposed parcel. The location of the open discharge location also meets the setback requirements within the proposed parcel boundaries.
“A condition of subdivision was that the existing approach was to be constructed to county standards, and that the ditch be cleared to create a clear sight triangle for the approach. These conditions will also be added to this application so that in the event the subdivision is not completed, the county’s interest in these issues will still be addressed,” added Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald noted the checklist of conditions had been provided to the applicants.
One of the applicants, Lakota, was present at the meeting.
Board member Paul McKay stated he didn’t have a problem with the application or the trailer but noted the trailer had already been moved onto the property.
“Just wanted to point that out to the board,” said McKay.
Nibourg asked who owns the balance of the property, which was listed on the application as Edgeview Farms Ltd., and Lakota answered they are her husband’s bosses and her cousins.
Nibourg stated he was fine with the application. “I don’t have a problem,” said the chair.
Board member Justin Stevens asked why the development permit was presented before the subdivision as finalized. Fitzgerald clarified the subdivision was approved and has been slowly passing through the land titles system. Fitzgerald added that apparently the delay also involved a misunderstanding with a surveyor and the planner was confident it will be registered soon..
Fitzgerald then made an important point: even if the subdivision wasn’t finished, the development permit application meets all requirements and could be approved on its own merits.
Reeve Larry Clarke stated that Stettler County has had past issues similar to the trailer being moved onto the property before it was permitted to do so; Clarke stated he had nothing against the applicants but wanted all conditions of the permit completed because it’s more onerous for the county to do it after the permit is granted.
Nibourg agreed, saying, “Both cases today we’ve had bad actors previously... once burned, twice shy.” Nibourg added if the conditions are not met then the county has to proceed with things like stop work orders.
Lakota explained the situation evolved quickly. “Everything just kind of happened within a matter of weeks, found the perfect trailer and had to get in before winter, that kind of thing,” said Lakota.
Board member Dave Grover said he’d vote in favour of the application. “Any time we can put young people back in this county we should do it,” said Grover.
Board members unanimously approved the development permit with the listed conditions.