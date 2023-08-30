The Town of Englehart will be marking Thursday, August 31, as International Overdose Awareness Day.
The Timiskaming Drug and Alcohol Strategy committee is coordinating recognition of the day through activities throughout the region.
A Timiskaming Health Unit representative will be at Centennial Park in Englehart where people will gather to support each other as they reflect on the lives of those lost through drug overdoses.
Community Services Coordinator Johanna Paradis said the intention of the gathering is to "bring people together who have had a loss and acknowledge that we care." Paradis was speaking at Englehart council August 23.
There will be purple ribbons provided for people to tie on a tree at the park in memory of a loved one who has died as a the result of a drug overdose.
The Timiskaming Health Unit will also be providing harm reduction supplies.
"A lot of people don't know about the proactive steps the Timiskaming Health Unit is taking" to help people who are experiencing addiction, Paradis commented.
Harm reduction supplies include things such as clean needles and snorting kits, explained Paradis.
She explained that the objective is to assist those with addictions be safe until they are ready to get help to quit using drugs. This way the connection with the health unit is already established, she added.
While the war on drugs is being fought, the goal is to ensure that people do not "feel less because of their illness," she said.
She noted that St. John's Ambulance has a free Naloxone workplace training program online and will also provide a Naloxone kit to be used if needed to help save a person's life if they have overdosed.
Deputy Mayor Pamela Bannink declared August 31 as Overdose Awareness Day in Englehart, and said it would be a day for "remembering without stigma those who died and acknowledge the people who went unseen and whose lives have been altered by overdose."
In the first half of 2023 there have been six suspected drug-related deaths, and in the past year there have been 14 deaths in Timiskaming Health Unit region due to drug overdoses, she added.