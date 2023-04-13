Pembroke – Bishop Smith Catholic High School is growing this fall as students from some Pembroke and Petawawa schools will be moving to the school starting in Grade 7.
“There are several reasons why this decision was made,” a letter from Renfrew County Catholic District School Board Director of Education Mark Searson to affected parents and guardians explained. “As you may be aware, some of our Pembroke and Petawawa schools are over capacity, while we have surplus space within Bishop Smith.”
As well as managing space and school capacity, this move will be beneficial to students, he said.
“We feel strongly that the transition to Bishop Smith will allow students more access to resources and supports and will facilitate increased success as students move from elementary to secondary programs,” he added.
Trustees voted in favour of the restructuring in December with the start date planned for September, 2023. Students going into Grade 7 attending Our Lady of Sorrows in Petawawa, St. Francis of Assisi in Petawawa, Cathedral in Pembroke, Our Lady of Lourdes in Pembroke and Holy Name in Pembroke will transition to Bishop Smith.
“This means that our Pembroke and Petawawa schools will become K-6 schools and Bishop Smith will become a 7-12 school,” Mr. Searson explained in his letter. “Our Lady of Grace will remain a K-7 school with the option to transition to Bishop Smith for their Grade 7 year or remain at Our Lady of Grace.”
The team at Bishop Smith has been working on the transition in consultation with the plant department and senior team, he added.
“In an effort to make sure incoming Grade 7 students feel comfortable in their new environment, there will be various orientation days in the spring and summer months of 2023,” he noted. “Bishop Smith Catholic High School will also provide tours of the school to ease the transition.”
Bishop Smith Principal Julie Huckabone also reached out to parents and guardians of the incoming Grade 7 class, noting the school team has been working to develop a vision for the Grades 7 and 8 program to design space to properly accommodate Bishop Smith Elementary school.
“Our elementary students (those in Grades 7 and 8) will have their own schedule with the opportunity to have some time outside each day,” she noted. “They will also have access to the library, cafeteria, our intermediate gymnasium and our beautiful outdoor facilities. Students will have a number of resources to draw from as well and will be able to access support from the special education team, our chaplain, Indigenous education coach, mental health team and guidance counsellors.”
There will be many opportunities for students and parents to visit the school in preparation for the transition, she added.
“During the month of May, we will welcome students and families to visit Bishop Smith for an Open House,” she said. “In August, before our return to school, we will invite everyone back for an orientation barbecue, where you will have another chance to tour the school and meet the teacher who will be a part of the new Bishop Smith Elementary team.”
Updates will continue to be provided to parents and guardians in the coming months, she promised.