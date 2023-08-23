ERIN/HILLSBURGH ‒ Approximately 5,000 trees lining the Elora Cataract Trailway are on the chopping block to make way for the future Elora-Cataract Trail sewer construction.
According to a new construction notice from Dig Erin, tree and vegetation removal should last six to eight weeks beginning Sept. 11, with the trail closing to the public on Sept. 5.
Town of Erin spokesperson Lavina Dixit confirmed that roughly 5,000 trees will be removed, with plans to re-plant 20,000 trees overall once construction is complete.
With timelines subject to change, the following sewer installation should be completed by June 2025.
"This work is being done to support the needs of the Hillsburgh and Erin Village communities by removing the reliance on existing septic systems while creating new opportunities for measured growth within the town over the next two decades," said the construction notice.
However, concerned resident Leah-Anne Goyeau shared that she was initially shocked when she heard how many trees would be removed.
“I understand from the perspective that the least amount of pipe is going to have the least amount of cost so the trail acts as a shortcut,” said Goyeau in June. “But at the end of this, if they're going to grow the urban centres, (it feels like) at some point both those segments of road will need pipe anyways.”
Citing the open-cut construction method required for the installation of the gravity sewer along the trail, the notice states that vegetation removal along the pipe's alignment was deemed necessary by the town's contractor in order to replace and upgrade 13 culverts crossing the trail.
"Tree removals have been minimized to the greatest possible extent," said the construction notice. "Once the gravity sewer installation is completed, the trail pathway will be restored to a better condition and all trees that are removed will be replaced with approximately four times as many new trees."
Although the town intends to replant 20,000 trees back onto the trail and on other properties within the town post-construction, Goyeau is doubtful the new growth can replace the decades of history currently growing along the trail.
“I just feel like that's an awful lot of damage to undergo just to create a disconnect between the two communities,” said Goyeau. “Do I think they can fully restore the trail? Probably. But is it going to take another 30 or 40 years for that to take shape?”
Residents are to expect delays and increased traffic at trail access points at Main St. in Erin Village, Sideroad 17, Wellington Road 22, and Trafalgar Road in Hillsburgh, with roads at the trail intersections temporarily reduced to one lane. Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.
Work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, but the notice warns after-hours or weekend work may be required over the course of construction.
