A man in Kuujjuaq is facing drug and firearms charges after police seized illicit drugs in a raid this week.
Sûreté du Québec and Nunavik Police Service officers executed a search warrant on Oct. 12 at an address on Pomerleau Road, SQ spokesperson Sgt. Nancy Fournier said.
There, police arrested the resident, a 26-year-old man, who remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police seized around 130 grams of cocaine — about the same weight as an orange — nearly 560 methamphetamine pills and two firearms, one of which is for “restricted use,” Fournier said.
“Charges related to firearms and drug trafficking have been filed against him,” Fournier wrote in an email.
A 22-year-old man, who Fournier said was an accomplice, was also arrested and released for “further proceedings.”
Fournier asked that anyone with any information contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.