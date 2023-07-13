A forest fire is burning across the Koksoak River, approximately 15 kilometres south of Kuujjuaq.
A plume of smoke from the fire can be seen from town but, as of Tuesday afternoon, its effect could not be felt in the air in Kuujjuaq.
Mayor Mary Johannes told Nunatsiaq News officials are waiting for a helicopter so the extent of the fire can be evaluated.
Some residents have expressed concern their cabins in the area could be damaged by the fire.
Smoke became visible in Kuujjuaq on Tuesday. The fire has not yet been reported by SOPFEU, Quebec’s forest-fire prevention agency.