RIVERSDALE – On Monday, Jan. 30, Walkerton firefighters responded to a blaze at a two-storey home in Riversdale, on Highway 9.
Fire Chief Chris Wells said the fire department was dispatched to the fire at approximately 8:30 p.m. The fire had been reported by a neighbour. Wells said no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.
Upon their arrival, firefighters found smoke and flame showing; the rear of the home was fully engulfed.
Walkerton responded with 15 firefighters and five trucks. Teeswater and Mildmay fire stations were called for assistance with the water supply and also provided some manpower.
The home was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined.