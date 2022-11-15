Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland and Member of Parliament Adam van Koeverden visited Rockwool’s Milton, Ontario manufacturing facility where they got a facility tour and met with staff to learn about how Rockwool creates building insulation from melted rock.
Rockwool is a global company with its North American headquarters located in the Greater Toronto Area, in Milton, Ontario.
Ministry of Finance Fall Economic Statement has included a Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit to facilitate in-home suites for the elderly and vulnerable. Building insulation made from stone wool is a key element in creating comfortable living spaces, regardless of temperature, while keeping rooms quiet and protecting from fire.
This new, refundable Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit provides up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite which will help families preserve traditions of caring for an aging grandparent at home or help parents to afford to support a child with a disability move back home, starting January 1, 2023.
Adam van Koeverden said: “The Fall Economic Statement outlines our focus on workers, good jobs and growth as we fight the impacts of inflation and help Canadians pay their bills. I’m proud to join Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland here at home in Milton to highlight how the work that Rockwool does is so closely aligned with our goals for a strong and sustainable economy that works for all Canadians.”
The Milton, Ontario manufacturing facility contributes to the local and regional economies by providing more than 350 jobs and through giving back to the community in supporting local initiatives.
Rockwool Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Mark Bromiley said: “Sharing our world-class facility that makes building insulation to keep Canadians warm in the winter and cool in the summer with Deputy Prime Minister Freeland and Member of Parliament van Koeverden brings Rockwool great pride.”
Facility Director Of Operations Andrew Avgousti provided the tour to the elected officials of Rockwool’s 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, highlighting key information such as how the building insulation is made, Rockwool’s impact on the local and Canadian economies and how the facility incorporates advanced and sustainable operations.