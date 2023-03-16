The chief of a maritime First Nation said last week the addition of land to its reserve and a federal housing investment means his community will be able to better house its members.
Ugpi'ganjig First Nation Chief Sacha Labillois said the addition 22.72 hectares (56.14 acres) of land for the use and benefit of its community, alongside a federal investment in housing, means the community will be better able to house its people going forward.
“Ugpi'ganjig is proud to announce that we have successfully completed the Addition to Reserve (ATR) process for the properties where we currently have residential housing,” LaBillois said. “The ATR process is an essential step in our community's efforts to reclaim our traditional lands and assert our sovereignty. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that this process is carried out in a manner that respects our inherent treaty rights and reflects our cultural and community values. The finalization of this process represents a significant victory for our community and a step toward reconciliation. As we move forward, we remain committed to working with our neighbours and partners to build strong, healthy, and sustainable communities for our future generations.”
Also, a federal investment of $5.4 million under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) allowed for the construction of 27 new homes in the area.
Indigenous Services Canada provided $350,000 towards the construction of these homes.
LaBillois was effusive in his praise for the developments.
“We will continue to advocate and respect for our lands, inherent treaty rights, and we look forward to creating new opportunities for economic development, housing and self-determination. We would like to thank our elders, community leaders, and all those who have contributed their time, expertise, and resources to make this day a reality,” he said. “We are proud of our community and the resilience and determination that have brought us to this point. We look forward to a bright and prosperous future for Ugpi'ganjig."
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said the “hard work” that the Ugpi'ganjig First Nation has put in has finally borne fruit for the community.
"Today, we recognize Ugpi'ganjig First Nation's hard work in finalizing this Addition to Reserve. This announcement reaffirms Canada's commitment to working alongside First Nation communities to support their unique visions of self-determination,” he said. “I wish Chief LaBillois the best and look forward to seeing the positive role this Addition to Reserve will have for Ugpi'ganjig First Nation."