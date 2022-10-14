NORTH PERTH – MP John Nater wrote a letter to North Perth municipal council informing that the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) for 2022 has a call for proposals for community-based projects.
“The community-based stream of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is a federal grant that supports community-based projects that are designed by seniors for seniors. This program funds projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being,” stated the Government of Canada website dedicated to the program.
This year, organizations can apply for funding up to $25,000. The projects need to fall within the four national priorities set by Employment and Social Development Canada. These four priorities are: supporting healthy aging; preventing senior abuse; celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion and; helping seniors to age in place.
“I know that we (have been) successful with this program in the past, with the digital literacy workshops that are being run,” Coun. Julie Behrns commented at the Oct. 3 North Perth council meeting when discussing the letter.
Applications for the NHSP projects deadline is Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.
For more information and eligibility requirements can be found online at https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/new-horizons-seniors-community-based.html.