A funnel cloud was spotted south of London Tuesday evening amid back-to-back warnings from Environment Canada about potentially dangerous weather.
A Free Press photographer spotted the funnel cloud emerging from behind the Amazon plant on Colonel Talbot Road in Talbotville around 6:30 p.m., just as the federal weather agency issued an advisory for parts of Southwestern Ontario, including London.
“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” Environment Canada said.
While the weak rotation is typically not a danger near the ground, it could intensify and become a weak “landspout tornado,” Environment Canada officials warned. Those kinds of tornadoes can be strong enough to topple trees and usually appear with little or no warning, they noted, urging residents to take shelter if a funnel cloud develops nearby.
Hours after Environment Canada warned of funnel clouds, the national weather agency returned with another advisory for London, Parkhill and parts of Middlesex County – a severe thunderstorm alert warning of strong wind gusts and the possibility of nickel-size hail.
Environment Canada lifted the severe thunderstorm warning just after 8:30 p.m.
The possible tornado came near the end of an unusual day of weather that brought heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail to the region. Environment Canada had called for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms throughout the evening.
Expect the clouds and early-morning fog to clear by Wednesday afternoon when temperatures hit a daytime high of 21 C, the weather agency said. The wet weather is likely to return Thursday with the forecast calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C.
There is good news, though. The sunshine is expected to return Friday with a high of 23 C and remain throughout the weekend, with temperatures closer to 30 C Saturday and Sunday, Environment Canada said.