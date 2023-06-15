It is a day for ceremony and celebration, for culture and community. It is a day to reflect on the past while dancing toward the future.
Jasper is set to host its annual Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration with a full schedule of events set to take place in Robson Park on June 21.
“I think, for me, it's an extremely important event to have even just the presence (and have that at the centre of the community) of Indigenous cultures and partner communities represented,” said Theresa Westhaver, program and policy officer with the Indigenous Liaison office of the Jasper Field Unit.
“It's a celebration of cultures.”
She explained that other partners – including Tourism Jasper, the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum and the Jasper Rotary Club – wanted to be more involved in activities like this and build their own relationships with Indigenous partners.
“I think that's a really big shift and a really important way of presenting reconciliation as well,” Westhaver said.
The celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. with a pipe ceremony and prayer led by Simpcw First Nation along with Bighorn Chiniki Stoney Nation, followed by the Flag Raising Song and the raising of the Simpcw, Secwépemc, Truth and Reconciliation, and Every Child Matters flags at 10 a.m.
Simpcw First Nation is hosting the event with four other partner communities involved: Kelly Lake Cree Nation, Mountain Cree, Aseniwuche Winewak Nation and Foothills Ojibwe First Nation. This signals a moment of growth for the event that previously had fewer partners involved.
“That's a pretty neat thing as well to see just the positive relationships between nations as well,” Westhaver said.
Kúkwpi7 George Lampreau of the Simpcw First Nation will offer his opening remarks at 11 a.m. before the rest of the festivities begin, starting with Secwépemc Storytelling by Kenthen Thomas. Westhaver calls him “an incredible storyteller” who she is excited to see and hear again.
There will be Secwépemc songs and dances at noon with Bear Dancers starting at 1:30 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be Cree Hand Drum Songs by Frank Roan of the Mountain Cree and Shelley Calliou of Kelly Lake Cree Nation.
While those are going on, an Indigenous Artisan Market will offer wares for sale with representation from several partner nations including Simpcw First Nation, Kelly Lake Cree Nation, Mountain Cree, Asinewuche Winewak Nation and Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. There will also be workshops on language, plant medicine and children’s activities. Both of those activities will continue until the celebration ends at 4 p.m.
“There's so much knowledge and so much beautiful culture that's going to be shared. I'm really excited for it all to be honest,” Westhaver said.
The Habitat for the Arts will be hosting Aabiziingwashi, a selection of short films by Indigenous filmmakers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aabiziingwashi, which means “wide awake,” is a program offered by the National Film Board (NFB). People can stop in and watch Indigenous cinematic culture for free.
The program features “Urban.Indigenous.Proud,” a series of shorts by Indigenous filmmakers who set out to explore urban Indigenous culture and lived experiences in five Friendship Centre communities, followed by “Three Thousand,” a 14-minute film by Inuk artist Asinnajaq, to Cree director Alexandra Lazarowich’s “Lake,” a 15-minute contemporary portrait of Métis women net fishing in Northern Alberta.