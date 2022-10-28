BROCKTON – Brockton had one of the lower-key elections in Grey-Bruce, with both mayor and deputy mayor acclaimed, and six good candidates running for five council positions.
Brockton was the exception in area elections that saw some long-time council members step back and others voted out of office.
Now, with the election over, Mayor Chris Peabody said he’s eager to “get to work” with the new council.
“New faces... new ideas... I’m interested in getting busy and setting some priorities, and working with this group,” he said.
Peabody commented that he enjoyed working with the previous group of council members – a lot was accomplished in the last term – but new people means new ideas are being brought to the table, a positive thing for the municipality.
Topping his agenda is moving ahead – as soon as possible – with the Minister’s Zoning Order area adjacent to the East Ridge Business Park. Peabody noted he’s got four developers lined up for the proposed hospice, retirement complex and apartment buildings.
“We have to get going on this,” he said, adding that he’ll be “back on the phone” with provincial officials, now that the municipal election is over. He’d been told that a decision on the MZO had been on hold, initially because of the provincial election. He’s been in touch with the province on a regular basis.
Peabody said he also has a piece of municipally-owned land in mind and is interesting in partnering with a non-profit for a mixed housing development, with the goal of providing accommodations for people on ODSP, as well those able to pay market rates.
“I do have a developer who’s interested,” he said, commenting that there are rezoning and planning matters to look after.
Some of that will involve the county – and Peabody confirmed he’ll be putting his name forward as Bruce County warden. He commented that he’ll be “reaching out for support” among the other mayors in the county. Four of them are new, although two of the four have attended meetings of county council as alternates.
The county will elect the new warden Dec. 1.