The YMCA has lots of free classes available for children over the Holidays. Open Climb, Youth Games, Kinder Hockey and much more. Check out the YMCA website (medicinehatymca.ca) for full details.
The 12 Days of Christmas are currently running at the YMCA. The promotion aims to get everybody active and offers an opportunity for friends and family to try out the facilities. Sign up before the end of December to get 12 days of exploring the weight floor, cardio equipment, group fitness classes, the pool and more.
Dynamic Duo classes have been introduced where one child (age 2-12) and one adult can join in together at a variety of classes. Classes available are drumming, art and cooking.