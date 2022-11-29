The Downtown Milton HolidayFest is being organized this Saturday, which the organizers say will offer fun events for the whole family for free.
The festival will run from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. along Main St. E.
HolidayFest will feature over 40 local vendors selling clothing, accessories, gifts, stocking stuffers and more.
HolidayFest is hosted by the Downtown Milton Business Improvement Area (DMBIA) in collaboration with downtown businesses, the Town of Milton and local sponsors.
The event is supported by the Government of Ontario through the Reconnect Ontario Program. HolidayFest, the organizers say, is helping to raise funds and awareness for the Townsend Smith Foundation.
Local bands will play holiday classics and other popular songs. The organizers said people could enjoy a wide range of food options at local restaurants and food trucks.
For kids, a Santa Claus will also be there for visits and photos.
The event, the organizers said, also will include outdoor activities, photo opportunities, light-up displays, promotions at downtown businesses and lots more.
At the Scotiabank booth, kids can write and mail their letters to Santa Claus.
The Milton Winterhawks’ 2022-2023 U11 AA hockey team will also be hosting their annual Winterhawks for Hospice Hockey Tournament at HolidayFest.
This ball hockey tournament will be open to individual registrants aged 6 years to adults at all skill levels. The tournament, the organizers said, supports the Townsend Smith Foundation and the hockey team.
The organizers have said that Main St. E. will be closed to vehicles between Brown St. and Commercial St. throughout the day for HolidayFest.